VIDEO – Castel Volturno, il Napoli si prepara per la sfida contro il Leicester

Gaetano Formisano
Il Napoli sta preparando la sfida di Europa League, in programma domani sera contro il Leicester. Il video che segue mostra la sessione di allenamento mattutina della squadra di Luciano Spalletti.

