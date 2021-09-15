SOCIAL – Napoli, Fabian Ruiz suona la carica per l’Europa League

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sui propri profili social, il centrocampista del Napoli Fabian Ruiz ha voluto caricare l’ambiente in vista della sfida di domani, in Europa League, contro il Leicester. Di seguito, il post del centrocampista:

