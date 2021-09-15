Napoli, tanti auguri a Davide Marfella: ecco come la società lo festeggia sui social

Gaetano Formisano
C’è un compleanno oggi in casa Napoli: si tratta del portiere Davide Marfella, che compie oggi 15 settembre, 22 anni. La società ha deciso di festeggiarlo con un bel post sui social:

