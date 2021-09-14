Social – Napoli in campo per l’allenamento in vista del Leicester

Scritto da:
Raffaele Granata
-

Il Napoli guidato da Luciano Spalletti, è tornato in campo al Konami Center di Castel Volturno per l’allenamento mattutino in vista dell’esordio in Europa League di giovedì con il Leicester.
Di seguito le foto dal profilo Twitter della società:

Articolo precedenteTotti: “Non c’è una squadra favorita quest’anno. Per me il Napoli farà bene”
Articolo successivoDall’Inghilterra, Bird: “Il segreto del Leicester è il gruppo. Occhio a Vardy…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE