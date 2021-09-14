Il retroscena di Zazzaroni: “ADL creò diversi problemi a Gattuso, la reazione però fu positiva”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il direttore del Corriere dello Sport e noto opinionista Ivan Zazzaroni ha rivelato a Tiki Taka un retroscena riguardante il rapporto tra ADL e Gattuso, nel video seguente:

Articolo precedenteSky, Modugno: “Domani Insigne farà una sorta di provino, se andrà bene partita con la squadra”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE