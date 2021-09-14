Cruciani polemizza: “Il Napoli avrebbe fatto rinviare la partita con le assenze della Juve”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

L’opinionista e conduttore radiofonico Giuseppe Cruciani, in diretta nella trasmissione televisiva “Tiki-Taka” ha espresso un parere polemico su Napoli-Juve.

Nel video seguente le sue parole:

Articolo precedenteReport allenamento – Il Napoli prepara la sfida con il Leicester: personalizzato per 5 azzurri
Articolo successivoMoggi: “Napoli Juventus è stata decisa da errori, senza sarebbe finita 0-0”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE