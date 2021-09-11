SSC Napoli, messaggio di cordoglio per la scomparsa della madre di Marco Domenichini

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Si è spenta la madre di Marco Domenichini, vice di Luciano Spalletti. A darne il triste annuncio, è la SSC Napoli lasciando un messaggio di cordoglio per l’allenatore in seconda azzurro.

Di seguito il Tweet:

