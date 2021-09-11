LIVE – Ultimi due cambi per Spalletti: dentro Malcuit e Petagna

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-

Al 90′ il Napoli usufruisce dell’ultimo slot disponibile per i cambi: spazio per Malcuit e Petagna, fuori Mario Rui e Osimehn entrambi molto stanchi e con crampi .

