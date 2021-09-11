La SSC Napoli ricorda la tragedia dell’11 settembre 2001

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

La SSC Napoli, attraverso un post su Twitter, ha ricordato la tragedia delle Torri Gemelle avvenuta l’11 settembre del 2001. Il messaggio della società: “11/09/2001 Ricordiamo le vittime di una tragedia che sconvolse il Mondo”.

Di seguito il Tweet:

Articolo precedentePRIMAVERA – Napoli-Sampdoria, il risultato finale
Articolo successivoAlvino, messaggio alla tifoseria azzurra: “Un tempo eravamo primi per passione, bisogna tornare su quei livelli…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE