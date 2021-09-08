Coronavirus, il bollettino della Protezione Civile: i dati di mercoledì 8 settembre

Salvatore Borghese
La Protezione Civile ha pubblicato il bollettino riguardante la diffusione del Coronavirus in Italia. Questi sono i dati di oggi mercoledì 8 settembre:

  • Nuovi Positivi: +5.923

  • Decessi: +69

  • Guariti: +8.058

  • Soggetti attualmente positivi: 131.581

  • Tamponi: +301.980

  • Rapporto Nuovi Casi/Tamponi: 1,96%

