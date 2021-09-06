SSC Napoli – Tanti auguri a Sebastiano Luperto

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

La società azzurra tramite un tweet ha fatto gli auguri di compleanno a Sebastiano Luperto, difensore del Napoli ora in prestito all’Empoli, che compie 25 anni.

Articolo precedenteAg. Idasiak: “Titolare contro la Juve per le assenze? Il ragazzo è pronto…”
Articolo successivoCds – Giordano: “Ounas ha buttato via troppo tempo, ora dipende solo da lui”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE