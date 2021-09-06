Napoli- Benevento 1-3, Foulon fa tris

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

Napoli- Benevento 1-3 gol di Foulon, che su servizio di Sau batte Marfella in diagonale. Benevento che subito ristabilisce le distanze

Articolo precedenteNapoli- Benevento 1-2, gol di Politano su rigore
Articolo successivoNapoli- Benevento 1-4 gol su rigore di Roberto Insigne

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE