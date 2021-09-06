Napoli- Benevento 0-1, gol di Calò su punizione

Salvatore Borghese
Gol del Benevento che arriva al 23 con Calò che su punizione da 30 mentri sorprende Marfella, che, complice un mal posizionamento della barriera, arriva in ritardo sul tiro del centrocampista beneventano

