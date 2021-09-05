Svizzera-Italia 0-0: Jorginho sbaglia il rigore

Aniello Maione
Aniello Maione
-

L’Italia perde una grossa occasione: Sommer rimane fermo fino all’ultimo e para il rigore a Jorginho. Rigore guadagnato da Berardi ma che non è stato realizzato. Il risultato tra Svizzera e Italia resta sullo 0-0.

