Record di imbattibilità per l’Italia: da quanto tempo non perde la Nazionale?

Luigi Di Palma
Un record di imbattibilità mondiale. Si, esatto. L’Italia di Roberto Mancini frena con Bulgaria e Svizzera, ma in compenso raggiunge un inaspettato primato. 36 gare senza perdere, solo il Brasile ci riuscì nel triennio fra il 1993 e il 1996.

