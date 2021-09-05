Kosovo-Grecia, il risultato e il minutaggio di Rrahmani

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

La partita tra Kosovo e Grecia termina 1-1. Al gol di Douvikas risponde in extremis Muriqi. Il capitano e difensore del Napoli, Amir Rrahmani, resta in campo per tutti i novanta minuti.

