KKN – Meret è atteso a Castel Volturno per gli accertamenti

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riportato da “Radio Kiss Kiss” Alex Meret è atteso a Castel Volturno per sostenere le visite mediche e capire l’entità della frattura e i tempi di recupero, circa 40 giorni.

