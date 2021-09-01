Covid-19: il bollettino nazionale del 1 settembre

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

Il bollettino nazionale per la giornata odierna è stato diffuso pubblicamente pochi minuti fa.

Ecco tutti i dati disponibili:

  • Nuovi Positivi: + 6.503

  • Decessi: +69

  • Guariti: +7.774

  • Soggetti attualmente positivi: 136.578

  • Tamponi: +303.717

  • Rapporto Nuovi Casi/Tamponi: 2,1%

