Castel Volturno, oggi la ripresa degli allenamenti per gli azzurri

Vincenzo Ercolano
Dopo il successo di Marassi, il Napoli riprenderà oggi nel pomeriggio gli allenamenti all’SSC Napoli Konami Training Center.

Gli azzurri si allenano nella settimana della sosta per le Nazionali impegnate nelle qualificazioni ai Mondiali 2022.

