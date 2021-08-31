UFFICIALE – Machach ceduto al Budapest Honved: formula e dettagli

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
La SSC Napoli annuncia il passaggio di Zinedine Machach al Budapest Honved con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto.

