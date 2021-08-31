Sky, Romano: “Ho la sensazione che Ounas resti al Napoli”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
Ounas

Il giornalista di Sky Sport Fabrizio Romano ha raccontato, in una diretta sul portale Twitch, che Ounas dovrebbe restare al Napoli e che quindi non ci sono possibilità di vederlo al Milan.

Articolo precedenteCoronavirus, il bollettino della regione Campania: i dati odierni
Articolo successivoPedullà smentisce: “Non mi risulta la presenza di Giuntoli a Casa Milan”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE