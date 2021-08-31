Sky – Incontro finito tra l’agente di Petagna e la Sampdoria: si attendono sviluppi

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

È appena terminato l’incontro tra l’agente di Petagna e la Sampdoria: si attendono aggiornamenti sull’esito.

A comunicarlo il giornalista Manuele Baiocchini.

Articolo precedenteSky – Riunione in corso tra agenti di Petagna e la Samp: le ultime
Articolo successivoCoronavirus, il bollettino della regione Campania: i dati odierni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE