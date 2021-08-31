Ospina compie 33 anni: arrivano gli auguri del Napoli

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Compleanno in casa azzurra. David Ospina compie 33 anni.

Il portiere del Napoli è nato il 31 agosto 1988 a Medellin (Colombia).

A Ospina vanno gli auguri del Presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis e di tutta la SSC Napoli.

Articolo precedenteRepubblica – Dati gli impegni europei Napoli Juventus si giocherà Sabato 11 Settembre
Articolo successivoCdS – Si preannuncia un caso Nazionali per Napoli Juventus: C’è il rischio quarantena

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE