Sportitalia – Pedullà: “Petagna non ha ancora deciso dove giocherà. Occhio a possibili sorprese”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il giornalista di Sportitalia Alfredo Pedullà, attraverso un tweet, spiega che Andrea Petagna non ha ancora deciso la sua prossima destinazione e che quindi non si escludono sorprese (possibile permanenza in azzurro).

Articolo precedenteSky, Bergomi: “Il Napoli ha vinto grazie alla completezza della rosa, un azzurro mi è piaciuto molto”
Articolo successivoSky – Samp-Petagna, arriva l’ok del Napoli: i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE