Pedullà: “In stand-by la trattativa Ounas-Milan, valutazione troppo alta per i rossoneri”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
Ounas

Arrivano novità sul futuro di Adam Ounas: l’algerino pare sia fuori dai parametri del Milan per l’eccessivo costo del cartellino poichè il Napoli lo cederebbe soltanto a titolo definitivo per 18 milioni.

Articolo precedenteItalia, Mancini: “Reso felici 60 milioni di italiani, ma possiamo ancora migliorare”
Articolo successivoAltra cessione in casa Napoli: Palmiero vicino al ritorno in Serie B

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE