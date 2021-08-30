(FOTO) Fabian Ruiz elogia Petagna sui social

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

Bella immagine quella postata da Fabian Ruiz su Instagram. In foto si vede il centrocampista spagnolo che abbraccia il match winner di ieri, Andrea Petagna, con tanto di dedica al compagno

Ecco la foto postata su Instagram:

