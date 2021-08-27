UFFICIALE – Napoli nel Gruppo C con il Leicester City e Spartak Mosca!

Carmine Acierno
Sorteggio di Europa League non fortunatissimo per il Napoli che affronterà il Leicester City e il Spartak Mosca durante il suo percorso!

