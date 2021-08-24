Top 11 dei calciatori più preziosi della Serie A: presente un azzurro

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il portale transfermarkt ha stilato l’undici titolare dei calciatori più preziosi nel campionato corrente di Serie A.

Presente anche Victor Osimhen come unico calciatore azzurro:

Articolo precedenteKKN annuncia: “Il Napoli farà ricorso contro la squalifica inflitta ad Osimhen”
Articolo successivoULTIM’ORA – Squalifica Osimhen, il Napoli conferma: “Presenteremo ricorso”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE