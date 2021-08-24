Colombia, i convocati per le tre partite di qualificazione al Mondiale: c’è Ospina

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il portiere del Napoli David Ospina è stato convocato dalla Colombia per le tre partite valide alla qualificazione al Mondiale 2022 in Qatar. Di seguito, i convocati della squadra sudamericana:

Articolo precedenteRepubblica – Il Napoli punterà sulla prova TV per ridurre la squalifica di Osimhen
Articolo successivoPedullà: “Visite mediche per Basic in programma domattina”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE