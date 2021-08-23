FOTO – Koulibaly: “Vittoria e clean sheet, buona la prima!”

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Vittoria e clean sheet, buona la prima!“. Commenta così Kalidou Koulibaly, attraverso proprio profilo Instagram, la vittoria del Napoli per 2-0 contro il Venezia.

Ecco il post pubblicato dal difensore senegalese:

Articolo precedenteGaleone: “Anche in dieci non c’è stata storia. Sabato ho visto Allegri, vi dico cosa mi ha detto”
Articolo successivoPedullà: “Pjanic-Napoli, non ci sono conferme. Sulla pista Fiorentina invece…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE