FOTO – Elmas è corso ad abbracciare Spalletti dopo il gol del 2-0

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Eljif Elmas, dopo aver siglato il gol del 2-0, è corso ad abbracciare Luciano Spalletti dopo l’esultanza sotto la Curva B.

Ciò dimostra il forte legare che si è già creato tra il mister e i calciatori dopo soli pochi mesi di lavoro.

Articolo precedenteLe pagelle di Spalletti: la squadra non si snatura mai, azzecca la carta Elmas

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE