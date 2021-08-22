Gaetano convocato per il Venezia, ma lo attende un nuovo club

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
Gianluca Gaetano è tra i convocati per il match di questa sera , allo Stadio San Paolo contro il Venezia. Una soluzione temporanea, stando a quanto riporta il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, dato che il ragazzo tornerà in prestito alla Cremonese.

