Cds – Le probabili formazioni: Manolas e Fabian verso la conferma

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta il Corriere Dello Sport , Manolas dovrebbe essere confermato in difesa , vincendo il ballottaggio con Rrahmani, Fabian favorito su Elmas. Meret dovrebbe essere tra i pali con Zielinski e Lobotka a completare il centrocampo.

