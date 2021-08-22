Cdm – Manolas e l’Olympiacos non è ancora finita: le ultime

Secondo quanto riporta il Corriere Del Mezzogiorno non è ancora finita tra Manolas e l’Olympiacos. Nel caso in cui il greco dovesse partire, la società partenopea si tutelerebbe con Rugani in prestito dalla Juventus, Senesi del Feyenoord o Mustafi.

