SOCIAL – Malcuit “saluta” Zedadka: “Buona fortuna fratello”

Kevin Malcuit, attraverso un post social su Instagram, saluta Karim Zedadka sempre più vicino ad una nuova esperienza lontano da Napoli. Ecco quanto dichiarato: “Buona fortuna, fratello. Noi ci conosciamo, spacca tutto”.

