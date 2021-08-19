TMW – Prime designazioni arbitrali, ecco l’arbitro di Napoli-Venezia

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Prime designazioni arbitrali dell’anno per la Serie A, ecco chi ha scelto l’AIA per Napoli-Venezia:

Napoli – Venezia: Aureliano
Imperiale – Bercigli
IV: Cosso
VAR: Di Paolo
AVAR: Peretti

