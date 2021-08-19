L’annuncio dell’OL: Emerson è ufficialmente un nuovo calciatore della società

IL sogno di vedere Emerson Palmieri indossare la maglia del Napoli è ufficialmente sfumato. L’Olimpique Lyonnais sul suo profilo twitter ha annunciato l’arrivo del calciatore nella società.

Di seguito il tweet:

