Zanoli alla Reggina? Parla il ds: “Sappiamo che interessa a tanti, ecco la situazione”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il direttore sportivo della Reggina Massimo Taibi ha parlato a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli dell’interessamento del club per Zanoli.

Zanoli? Calciatore interessante, sappiamo che piace a tante squadre. Noi, però, siamo coperti in quella zona di campo”.

