ULTIM’ORA – C’è un positivo al Covid-19: si tratta di Cioffi

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
L’attaccante del Napoli primavera Antonio Cioffi, convocato più volte da Gattuso nella passata stagione in prima squadra, è risultato positivo al Covid-19.

A darne l’annuncio lo stesso calciatore tramite Instagram:

