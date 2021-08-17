Sky – Juan Jesus ritroverà Spalletti: i numeri del calciatore con il tecnico

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Juan Jesus, difensore ormai prossimo a firmare un contratto con il Napoli, ritroverà Luciano Spalletti, che lo ha già allenato alla Roma.

Il brasiliano vanta 33 presenze con il tecnico di Certaldo, come riporta la grafica di Sky Sport qui in basso:

