Sky – Chi è Youssouf, il nuovo obiettivo per il centrocampo del Napoli: la scheda tecnica

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

La redazione di Sky Sport ha preparato una grafica con la scheda tecnica di Zaydou Youssouf, centrocampista del Saint-Etienne accostato al Napoli nelle ultime ore:

Articolo precedenteSPECIALE CALCIOMERCATO – Percentuali e news in tempo reale su tutte le trattative del Napoli
Articolo successivoNapoli-Juan Jesus, nuovi dettagli sul contratto del brasiliano: presente un bonus Champions!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE