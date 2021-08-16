VIDEO – Ounas è in forma strepitosa: che rete in allenamento!

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Una delle note positive del ritiro di Castel di Sangro del Napoli è stata sicuramente Adam Ounas: a conferma di ciò, ecco una sua rete siglata in allenamento!

