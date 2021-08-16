Sky, Di Marzio: “Il Crotone ha chiesto Gaetano al Napoli: i dettagli”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Gianluca Di Marzio, giornalista ed esperto di calciomercato, ha svelato che il Crotone ha ufficialmente chiesto Gianluca Gaetano al Napoli.

L’operazione può concretizzarsi sulla base di un prestito secco.

