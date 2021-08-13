UFFICIALE- Sebastiano Luperto è un nuovo calciatore dell’Empoli. Il comunicato

Sebastiano Luperto è un nuovo giocatore dell’Empoli. Il difensore, prodotto del vivaio del Napoli, si trasferisce in Toscana con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto. Di seguito, il tweet con cui l’Empoli annuncia il suo ingaggio.

