UFFICIALE – PSG, ecco Lionel Messi: “Un nuovo diamante a Parigi”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il PSG, sui propri profili social, ha ufficializzato un nuovo, storico, acquisto: quello di Lionel Messi. Dopo giorni di trattative, il fuoriclasse è in arrivo a Parigi per firmare il proprio contratto.

Inoltre, come riportato da Giorgia Cenni di Sky Sport, il video dell’accoglienza dei tifosi parigini all’arrivo dell’argentino all’aeroporto.
