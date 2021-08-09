VIDEO – Il Napoli si allena e si diverte a Castel di Sangro: 3vs3 a calcio-tennis!

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il Napoli, sui social, ha pubblicato un video di una sfida 3vs3 a calcio-tennis, durante il ritiro di Castel di Sangro, dal 5 al 15 agosto.

Da una parte ci sono Insigne, Zielinski e Tutino; dall’altra, Fabian, Di Lorenzo e Meret!

