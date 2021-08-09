Ufficiale – Napoli arriva l’esito dei tamponi effettuati al gruppo squadra

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

Su Twitter il Napoli ha reso noto l’esito dei tamponi effettuati questa mattina. Tutti negativi al Covid i tamponi analizzati.

