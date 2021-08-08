Ufficiale – Tutti negativi i tamponi della SSC Napoli

Filippo Romano
Nessun positivo dopo Filippo Costa nel gruppo SSC Napoli. Di seguito, la nota della società diramata su Twitter : “ Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra”.

