UFFICIALE – Napoli in chiaro su Sky e TV8

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Il Napoli affronterà l’Ascoli alle ore 17:30, stadio Patini, nella prima amichevole a Castel di Sangro. La SSC Napoli comunica che il match sarà trasmesso in chiaro e in diretta su Canale 8 sul DDT Ch.13 e su Sky Sport Canale 254.

Articolo precedenteADL omaggia Dino De Laurentiis : “Ricordo vivo e vivace…”
Articolo successivoIl Mattino – Castel di Sangro si riempie di tifosi azzurri: c’è entusiasmo intorno alla squadra

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE