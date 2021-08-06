Sky – Il Pordenone chiude per Folorunsho

Carmine Acierno
Tutto fatto secondo Sky, per il prestito di Folorunsho al Pordenone. Dopo aver svolto la prima parte di preparazione estiva con il Napoli, il centrocampista torna in prestito in Serie B dopo l’esperienza alla Reggina.

